November 30, 2021

Texas Rangers Had Half a Billion Burning a Hole in Their Pockets: The Texas Rangers spent $500 million this week, signing shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal and second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal. They also signed starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun. "they should be commended for not taking the nihilistic route frequented by fellow cellar-dwellers like the Baltimore Orioles," writes R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports.

posted by rcade to baseball at 06:15 PM - 3 comments