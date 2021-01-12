Texas Rangers Had Half a Billion Burning a Hole in Their Pockets: The Texas Rangers spent $500 million this week, signing shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal and second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal. They also signed starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun. "they should be commended for not taking the nihilistic route frequented by fellow cellar-dwellers like the Baltimore Orioles," writes R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports.
How much of the $500M total is the extra the Rangers had to spend to get those guys to agree to play in that ballpark?
If I cared about my daily surroundings, I'd take a pay cut to play in San Diego.
posted by beaverboard at 01:37 PM on December 01, 2021
The exterior is an embarrassment but I've heard from family that it's great inside.
posted by rcade at 05:28 PM on December 01, 2021
I have no idea what they're doing, but as a really half-assed Rangers fan this is the most interesting thing that's happened since Rougie clocked Joey Bats.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:09 PM on November 30, 2021