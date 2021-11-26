November 25, 2021

CFL Playoffs Pick 'Em, Semi-Final Edition: Missed your chance in the regular season? Join us on these final steps in our journey to the Grey Cup. No dogs or crossovers this year: we've got two solid games between four well-matched teams. Bundle up and make your picks inside.
Hamilton by 9
Saskatchewan by 8
Bertolet (Hamilton)
Over
Former Las Vegas Posse quarterback Anthony Calvillo became a Canadian recently.
posted by tommybiden at 08:48 AM on November 26, 2021
Hamilton by 7
Calgary by 4
Paredes (Calgary)
Over
posted by cixelsyd at 11:08 AM on November 26, 2021
Hamilton by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Over
Bertolet
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:09 PM on November 26, 2021
Montreal Alouettes (7-7) @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6) (Sunday, November 28, 1:00pm ET)
Both of these teams have had their ups and downs this year, but the narrative is pretty clear: Montreal's strength is their offence, with a league-best receiving corps and two-time Grey Cup winner Trevor Harris throwing to them. Hamilton counters with an elite defense led by veteran linebacker Simoni Lawrence. Maybe that home field advantage will pay off for the Ti-Cats: the forecast calls for snow.
CFL.ca Eastern Semi-Final Preview »
Calgary Stampeders (8-6) @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-5) (Sunday, November 28, 4:30pm ET)
Here's the classic matchup. Stamps versus Riders. Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell versus upstart Cody Fajardo. These two teams went back and forth all year and they're not stopping now. The Riders got the edge in the standings which means that we have clear skies and calm winds on Sunday, which means I'm looking for bombs all day.
CFL.ca Western Semi-Final Preview »
Swayze Waters Memorial River Salmon Bonus
Pick the kicker who will score the most points this weekend. That includes place-kick field goals, drop-kick field goals, PATs, singles, fake field goals thrown for touchdowns, and wacky safeties. If the kicker's name is next to it, it counts.
2021 Kicking Stats »
Las Vegas Posse Memorial Bonus
The combined over/under on total points scored for both games is 87.5. Will the actual number of points scored this weekend be OVER or UNDER that total?
Example pick: Montreal by 21, Calgary by 1, Bertolet, Over.
Good luck!
