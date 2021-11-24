November 21, 2021

Florida Fires Dan Mullen: Dan Mullen is out as head coach of the Florida Gators after losing 9 of his final 15 games. He was set to begin another five-year deal at the beginning of 2022 -- a deal reached this year -- but will instead have only the solace of a $12 million buyout. Florida lost to Missouri in overtime Saturday 24-23 after getting the ball at their 29 with 1:04 seconds left in a tie game and making no attempt to get into field goal position, keeping it on the ground in a 3-and-out.

posted by rcade to football at 01:26 PM - 1 comment