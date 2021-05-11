CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: The Roughriders and Argonauts both clinch playoff spots, but there's still plenty to fight over as we enter the final three weeks. Grab your mouthguard and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 05:00 PM - 14 comments
Hamilton by 9
Saskatchewan by 14
Toronto by 7
Winnipeg by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 05:54 PM on November 04, 2021
Hamilton by 12
Saskatchewan by 19
Toronto by 14
Winnipeg by 8
posted by tommybiden at 07:18 PM on November 04, 2021
Hamilton by 23
Saskatchewan by 17
Ottawa by 3
Montreal by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:53 PM on November 04, 2021
Hamilton by 20
Saskatchewan by 17
Toronto by 6
Winnipeg by 23
posted by ic23b at 09:55 PM on November 04, 2021
Hamilton by 9
Saskatchewan by 6
Toronto by 7
Winnipeg by 6
posted by Reever at 05:15 PM on November 05, 2021
I missed out on the 1st game. I arrived too early to get my pics in, then arrived too late. Oh well.
Saskatchewan by 13
Toronto by 11
Winnipeg by 9
hey it looks like our pool is doubling as an advertising board LOL
posted by argoal at 08:42 PM on November 05, 2021
Calgary stumbles early but then hits their groove for a solid win in Ottawa, while Hamilton starts hot and just keeps scoring for an easy win in Edmonton. The Argos and Lions go back and forth but it's Toronto that wins in OT to clinch a playoff spot, and the Riders eke out a win in a defensive battle in Montreal.
argoal notches a tidy six-point week to pad his lead. Reever grabs six too to stay in the hunt.
Three weeks left and two playoff spots still up for grabs.
WEEK 14
B.C. @ Hamilton (Friday, November 5)
The Lions will be in tough to stop their slide, but a loss may mean the season.
Saskatchewan @ Edmonton (Friday, November 5)
Speaking of seasons, Edmonton hasn't had much of one.
Toronto @ Ottawa (Saturday, November 6)
The Argos have enjoyed a late-season surge, but are still only two points up in the division. Can they drop the hammer in Ottawa?
Montreal @ Winnipeg (Saturday, November 6)
The classic dilemma: the Bombers are by far the better team, but they've clinched the division while the Alouettes are still deep in the fight for a home playoff spot.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:01 PM on November 04, 2021