October 31, 2021

How Nippert Stadium Got Its Name: The Cincinnati Bearcats have played at Nippert Stadium since 1924, making it one of the oldest fields in college football. It's named for Jimmy Nippert, a player who didn't notice a cut on his leg he received during a muddy game on Thanksgiving in 1923 and died on Christmas of septicemia. His family funded the stadium and required that "a fully equipped dispensary be a part of the bowl, to insure that expert and immediate attention be given any student injured on the football field."

