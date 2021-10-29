CFL Pick 'Em, Week Thirteen: Three big blowouts in the rear view mirror, and wet turf in the forecast. Grab your umbrella and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:53 PM - 8 comments
Calgary by 27
Hamilton by 6
Toronto by 10
Montreal by 3
posted by ic23b at 01:51 PM on October 28, 2021
Calgary by 9
Hamilton by 7
Toronto by 13
Montreal by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 02:24 PM on October 28, 2021
Calgary by 19
Hamilton by 4
Toronto by 12
Montreal by 5
The O.P.P. are going to be looking for you, Dr.J., if you can get to BMO Field from Kingston in 2 hours.
posted by tommybiden at 05:34 PM on October 28, 2021
Calgary by 6
Hamilton by 23
BC by 3
Saskatchewan by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:19 AM on October 29, 2021
Calgary by 23
Hamilton by 12
posted by rcade at 05:08 PM on October 29, 2021
Calgary by 14
Hamilton by 14
Toronto by 4
Saskatchewan by 3
posted by argoal at 05:54 PM on October 29, 2021
Calgary by 8
Hamilton by 17
Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 4
posted by Reever at 06:03 PM on October 29, 2021
Blowouts across the board! Montreal dominates Toronto, Hamilton shuts down Ottawa, and Winnipeg shuts out the Lions. The Roughriders are the only team to give us some drama this week, coming back to edge the Stamps.
rcade picks every winner and adds the Hamilton margin for a tidy five point week.
A rainy weekend is forecast for Ontario and Qubec, and we've got three games scheduled within two hours of Kingston. Things could get messy.
WEEK 13
Calgary @ Ottawa (Friday, October 29)
The Stamps missed a golden opportunity to move into second place last week, but a win against 2-9 Ottawa would help to make up for it.
Hamilton @ Edmonton (Friday, October 29)
Edmonton's season isn't over yet, but a Hamilton win this week would make it reeeeeeal tough to make a comeback.
B.C. @ Toronto (Saturday, October 30)
The Lions have scored 20 points in their last 3 games, which does not bode well against Rich Stubler and the Argos.
Saskatchewan @ Montreal (Saturday, October 30)
Is this right? The Alouettes have won four in a row? And are in first place? That snuck up on me.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:54 PM on October 28, 2021