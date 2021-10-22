CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twelve: No surprises this week as Winnipeg cliches a playoff stop, and the rest of the rankings start to form. Grab your Sharpie and make your picks inside.
Toronto by 7
Hamilton by 10
Winnipeg by 13
Calgary by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 05:16 PM on October 21, 2021
Toronto by 10
Hamilton by 16
Winnipeg by 27
Calgary by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:40 AM on October 22, 2021
The Bombers handle the Elks and clinch a playoff spot in the process. Montreal puts a stop to the Redblacks' mini-streak, and Calgary is all over the Lions.
The standings tighten up this week, with four players within three points of first.
Winnipeg's clinched a playoff spot but everybody else is still in play. Even Ottawa.
WEEK 12
Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, October 22)
The Argos seem have to gotten their act together, but October games at the Perc are always tough for visitors.
Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, October 23)
The Ti-Cats, four points out of first, will look to regain some momentum and pad their stats.
B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 23)
Can B.C.—or anyone—stop Winnipeg right now?
Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Saturday, October 23)
This is shaping up to be a nice little battle for a home playoff spot.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:53 PM on October 21, 2021