October 21, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twelve: No surprises this week as Winnipeg cliches a playoff stop, and the rest of the rankings start to form. Grab your Sharpie and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 02:53 PM - 3 comments

The Bombers handle the Elks and clinch a playoff spot in the process. Montreal puts a stop to the Redblacks' mini-streak, and Calgary is all over the Lions.

WPG @ EDMMTL @ OTTCGY @ BC
ResultWinnipeg by 10Montreal by 11Calgary by 29
Margin of Error7 to 138 to 1420 to 38

The standings tighten up this week, with four players within three points of first.

SpoFiteWPG @ EDMSMTL @ OTTSCGY @ BCSPointsTotal Points
argoalWinnipeg Calgary 230
ic23bWinnipeg Calgary 229
DrJohnEvansWinnipeg Montreal Calgary 328
cixelsydWinnipeg Calgary 227
tommybidenWinnipeg Calgary 227
rcade Montreal 124
ReeverWinnipeg12 223
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg 121
Howard_T 019

Winnipeg's clinched a playoff spot but everybody else is still in play. Even Ottawa.

WEEK 12

Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, October 22)
The Argos seem have to gotten their act together, but October games at the Perc are always tough for visitors.

Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, October 23)
The Ti-Cats, four points out of first, will look to regain some momentum and pad their stats.

B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 23)
Can B.C.—or anyone—stop Winnipeg right now?

Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Saturday, October 23)
This is shaping up to be a nice little battle for a home playoff spot.

Good luck!

Toronto by 7

Hamilton by 10

Winnipeg by 13

Calgary by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 05:16 PM on October 21, 2021

Toronto by 10

Hamilton by 16

Winnipeg by 27

Calgary by 6

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:40 AM on October 22, 2021

