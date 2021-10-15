October 14, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: It's a Thanksgiving Triumph as the Argos sweep their double-header to sit atop the East Division with room to spare. Take a deep breath and make your picks inside.

Toronto rides a big third quarter to a win over Ottawa. Winnipeg absolutely shuts down the Elks. And the big week wrapped up with three last-minute wins: Calgary shocks the Rider faithful, Montreal completes the two-minute drill, and Toronto absolutely stuns the Ti-Cats.

OTT @ TOREDM @ WPGCGY @ SSKOTT @ MTLTOR @ HAM
ResultToronto by 19Winnipeg by 27Calgary by 3Montreal by 4Toronto by 1
Margin of Error13 to 2519 to 352 to 43 to 51 to 1

ic23b notches five points to close the gap with argoal.

SpoFiteOTT @ TORSEDM @ WPGSCGY @ SSKSOTT @ MTLSTOR @ HAMSPointsTotal Points
argoalToronto Winnipeg Montreal 328
ic23bToronto13Winnipeg21 Toronto 527
cixelsydToronto Winnipeg Montreal 325
tommybidenToronto14Winnipeg Montreal 525
DrJohnEvans Winnipeg19 Montreal5 425
rcadeToronto17Winnipeg Calgary 423
Reever Montreal Toronto 221
jagsnumberoneToronto Winnipeg Montreal 320
Howard_T 019

A nice, gentle three-game week gives us all a break.

WEEK 11

Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Friday, October 15)
First-place Winnipeg is 8-1 and last-place Edmonton is 2-6. Need I say more?

Montreal @ Ottawa (Saturday, October 16)
I was ready to write off this year for Ottawa, but with Montreal QB Vern Jr out for a while, the Als may just be vulnerable.

Calgary @ B.C. (Saturday, October 16)
Ladies and gentlemen, here it is: your official Coin Toss Of The Week.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:16 PM on October 14, 2021

Winnipeg by 23

Ottawa by 4

BC by 7

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:39 PM on October 14, 2021

Winnipeg by 18

Ottawa by 6

Calgary by 7 (coin landed heads up)

posted by ic23b at 04:31 PM on October 14, 2021

Winnipeg by 17

Ottawa by 4

Calgary by 7

posted by cixelsyd at 05:24 PM on October 14, 2021

Dr. J., I think I only scored 4 points last week, if you want to doublecheck?

Winnipeg by 19

Ottawa by 8

Calgary by 4

posted by tommybiden at 09:12 PM on October 14, 2021

