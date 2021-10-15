October 14, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: It's a Thanksgiving Triumph as the Argos sweep their double-header to sit atop the East Division with room to spare. Take a deep breath and make your picks inside.
Winnipeg by 23
Ottawa by 4
BC by 7
Winnipeg by 18
Ottawa by 6
Calgary by 7 (coin landed heads up)
Winnipeg by 17
Ottawa by 4
Calgary by 7
Dr. J., I think I only scored 4 points last week, if you want to doublecheck?
Winnipeg by 19
Ottawa by 8
Calgary by 4
Toronto rides a big third quarter to a win over Ottawa. Winnipeg absolutely shuts down the Elks. And the big week wrapped up with three last-minute wins: Calgary shocks the Rider faithful, Montreal completes the two-minute drill, and Toronto absolutely stuns the Ti-Cats.
ic23b notches five points to close the gap with argoal.
A nice, gentle three-game week gives us all a break.
WEEK 11
Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Friday, October 15)
First-place Winnipeg is 8-1 and last-place Edmonton is 2-6. Need I say more?
Montreal @ Ottawa (Saturday, October 16)
I was ready to write off this year for Ottawa, but with Montreal QB Vern Jr out for a while, the Als may just be vulnerable.
Calgary @ B.C. (Saturday, October 16)
Ladies and gentlemen, here it is: your official Coin Toss Of The Week.
Good luck!
