October 05, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Ten: It's early October; the air is crisp, the days are shortening, and there's a turkey in the icebox. That's right, it's Canadian Thanksgiving, and to celebrate, the league has scheduled five games. But, you may ask, how will nine teams play five games? Just ask the Argos. Grab your butter tarts and make your picks inside.
Toronto by 9
Winnipeg by 17
Saskatchewan by 3
Montreal by 6
Hamilton by 10
Happy Thanksgiving!
Toronto by 14
Winnipeg by 14
Saskatchewan by 14
Hamilton by 14
Montreal by 14
Toronto by 9
Winnipeg by 15
Saskatchewan by 2
Montral by 6
Argonauts just don't have any luck in pussy town. Tabbies by 3
Toronto by 10
Winnipeg by 14
Saskatchewan by 9
Montreal by 9
Hamilton by 3
Toronto by 13
Winnipeg by 21
Saskatchewan by 7
Ottawa by 3
Toronto by 6
Toronto by 17
Winnipeg by 19
Saskatchewan by 9
Montreal by 5
Hamilton by 12
Ottawa jumps on the Elks early and rides their way to their second win. The Bombers march into B.C. and hammer the Lions to keep their streak rolling. High drama in Hamilton as the Alouettes' defence keeps them in the game, only to see Hamilton tie it up with a time-expiring field goal, only to win it in overtime. Meanwhile out west, Calgary hangs tough at home to beat the Riders and keep the West standings close.
Three upsets make for tough sledding, but some movement in the bottom half means that everyone's got a shot at the top.
It's a Thanksgiving Two-fer as the Argos bookend the week.
WEEK 10
Ottawa @ Toronto (Wednesday, October 6)
Adrenaline vs stamina: Ottawa's finally notched their second win, but the Argos are coming off a much-needed bye week after a grueling first half.
Edmonton @ Winnipeg (Friday, October 8)
Last vs first: the Bombers look unstoppable while the Elks can't seem to keep it together.
Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, October 9)
If my memory is correct, these two teams have played only each other since Week 3. I may double-check that with the official schedule.
Ottawa @ Montreal (Monday, October 11)
Despite a miserable season so far, an Ottawa win would put them into a tie for a playoff spot.
Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, October 11)
Meanwhile, the Argos have a golden opportunity to go up 4 points on Hamilton. But with two games in one week, I'd call that a Thanksgiving miracle.
Good luck!
