September 22, 2021

Ben Simmons Gives Philadephia All the Sads: Ben Simmons has demanded a trade and says he won't report to training camp for the Philadelphia 76ers. "I am tired of having to pretend that he is the star that will give Joel Embiid, the player who deserves an NBA Championship more than anyone else in the league, the best chance to reach that pinnacle," laments Sixers blogger Tyler Monahan.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:41 AM - 1 comment