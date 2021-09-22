Ben Simmons Gives Philadephia All the Sads: Ben Simmons has demanded a trade and says he won't report to training camp for the Philadelphia 76ers. "I am tired of having to pretend that he is the star that will give Joel Embiid, the player who deserves an NBA Championship more than anyone else in the league, the best chance to reach that pinnacle," laments Sixers blogger Tyler Monahan.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:41 AM - 1 comment
Joel Embiid deserves a title more than anyone else?
CP3 and Damian Lillard top my list of most deserving.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:52 PM on September 22, 2021