ESPN Simulates NFL Season 20,000 Times: The ESPN Football Power Index (not sure what that is but it sounds important) ran 20,000 simulations of the NFL season and decided to write about one in which the Jacksonville Jaguars make the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks start 0-9, the Indianapolis Colts have the NFL's best record and the Super Bowl winner is a first timer.

posted by rcade to football at 07:40 AM - 0 comments