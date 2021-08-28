August 24, 2021

Tom Coughlin: From Coach to Caregiver: Former NFL coach and exec Tom Coughlin has written a poignant essay in the New York Times revealing his wife Judy's decline from an incurable brain disorder. He writes, "I’ve spent my entire life preparing for some of the biggest games a person could play, but nothing can prepare you to be a caregiver who has to watch a loved one slip away."

posted by rcade to football at 08:56 AM - 2 comments