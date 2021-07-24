July 24, 2021

Logan Mailloux a polarizing pick by Canadiens in first round of draft: The Canadiens selected the 6-foot-3, 212-pound London Knights defenceman with their first-round pick (31st overall) at the NHL Draft Friday night.



The 18-year-old from Belle River, Ont., had renounced himself from the draft this week after paying a fine for an offence of a sexual nature in Sweden last year, which had several NHL teams vowing not to select him this weekend.

“Being drafted into the NHL is an honour and a privilege that no one takes lightly,” Mailloux said in a statement released on social media before the draft. “The NHL draft should be one of the most exciting landmark moments in a player’s career, and given the circumstances, I don’t feel I have demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 draft. I know it will take time for society to build back the trust I have lost, and that is why I think it is best that I renounce myself from the 2021 NHL Draft and ask that no one select me this upcoming weekend.”

Bergevin picked him anyways.

posted by tommybiden to hockey at 10:30 AM - 0 comments