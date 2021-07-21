Yankees Fan Throws Baseball at Red Sox Outfielder: A fan at Yankee Stadium hit Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo during a game Saturday, prompting manager Alex Cora to pull the team off the field. Verdugo tossed a baseball towards a young Sox fan but a Yankees fan caught it and threw it back, hitting him.
That's assault with a weapon, right?
posted by tommybiden at 03:04 PM on July 18, 2021
MLB banned him for life.
Did officials also do this to the battery-throwers in Philadelphia back in the day?
posted by werty at 06:53 PM on July 18, 2021
Recent developments in the story suggest that it was a 16-year-old kid who was taunted/peer-pressured into throwing the ball back by the bleacher creatures around him. He then tossed it back and accidentally hit Verdugo.
posted by grum@work at 08:51 AM on July 19, 2021
Give the kid a break. Unfortunately he's probably just a product of his upbringing. Maybe give him a chance to meet the guy he threw the ball at.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:38 PM on July 19, 2021
Ridiculous
posted by bender at 12:27 PM on July 18, 2021