June 25, 2021

Canadiens Advance to Stanley Cup Final: The Montreal Canadiens are returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning it in 1993. There hasn't been a winner north of the Maple-Poutine Line (or whatever the border is actually called) since that championship. Montreal will attempt to do what couldn't be done over that span by finalists Vancouver (1994, 2011), Calgary (2004), Edmonton (2006) or Ottawa (2007).

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:43 PM - 5 comments