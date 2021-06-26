Canadiens Advance to Stanley Cup Final: The Montreal Canadiens are returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning it in 1993. There hasn't been a winner north of the Maple-Poutine Line (or whatever the border is actually called) since that championship. Montreal will attempt to do what couldn't be done over that span by finalists Vancouver (1994, 2011), Calgary (2004), Edmonton (2006) or Ottawa (2007).
I haven't checked Facebook to see what my cousins in Les Maritimes think of this, but I'm sure there's plenty of shade being thrown. Yours truly, Bruins fan that I am, have been secretly pulling for Canadiens. I guess one Cup final in 28 years is allowable, and perhaps this will rekindle the rivalry between Boston and Montreal. I'm looking forward to the finals.
posted by Howard_T at 02:28 PM on June 25, 2021
Howard, you should set up a mayor's bet with them when the Bruins play the Canadiens.
Bruins win, you get fish and chips from Margaretsville on the north coast.
Habs win, they get fish and chips from Al's in Hampton.
May the best batter prevail. You're an ump. You make the call.
posted by beaverboard at 03:10 PM on June 25, 2021
My money was on Vegas but my heart belongs to the Red Wings and the original 6.
posted by ic23b at 04:11 PM on June 25, 2021
I will hold out for Mussels from Prince Edward Island or scallops from Digby. Not so sure anyone in the Maritimes would want fish and chips from Al's. Maybe some fish tacos from one of the many Latino restaurants around here, or perhaps some pho from one of the Southeast Asian places in Lowell.
Actually, many of my cousins are Boston fans. One of them is a fellow named Jim Prime, a 2nd cousin, who has authored many books about the Red Sox and a few other sports subjects. He coauthored "Ted Williams Hit List" with Ted Williams, with whom he used to fish.
posted by Howard_T at 12:17 PM on June 26, 2021
This is a great story. Go Canadiens!
posted by NoMich at 01:55 PM on June 25, 2021