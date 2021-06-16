‘The Silicon Valley of Turf’: They used to look like quagmires, ice rinks or dustbowls, depending on the time of year. But as big money entered football, pristine pitches became crucial to the sport’s image – and groundskeepers became stars. How the UK’s pursuit of the perfect pitch changed football
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't win a Super Bowl until after they left Veterans Stadium and its rock hard career wrecker playing surface.
posted by beaverboard at 10:25 PM on June 15, 2021
That was an enjoyable read. I used to do the field maintenance for our youth soccer organization. Lots of interesting times to be had and personalities to be encountered.
Including the ornery guy who took a dislike to everything, changed the lock on the door to the control shed for the irrigation system and reset the time clock so the sprinklers would come on automatically during the first GU10 games of the day.
posted by beaverboard at 08:51 AM on June 16, 2021
Great googly moogly, speaking of Kansas City
posted by NoMich at 09:01 AM on June 16, 2021
George Toma is famous for the work he did in Kansas City, as well as other places. When Nashua, NH, fielded an entry in an independent baseball league, the local stadium field was in rough shape. The city parks department hired Toma to help bring the field up to shape and to teach the city employees how to keep it up. It was about 15 years ago that Toma did his work, and he taught his pupils well. The field is still pristine, and there is not a bad hop in the infield.
posted by Howard_T at 09:56 PM on June 15, 2021