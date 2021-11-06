Enter the European Soccer Pick'em on SportsFilter: ESPN is running a European Soccer Pick'em for Euro 2020, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern Friday when Turkey plays Italy. To join SportsFilter's group and compete against the sharpest football minds of the weblog era, click the link and use the passcode sprockets.
I'm in.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:37 AM on June 10, 2021
Go Scotland!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:37 AM on June 10, 2021
I feel victory surging up in my veins.
Or maybe I need a donut.
posted by rumple at 02:41 PM on June 10, 2021
In.
posted by bender at 03:05 PM on June 10, 2021
In.
posted by bender at 03:05 PM on June 10, 2021
I'm in
posted by NoMich at 04:15 PM on June 10, 2021
In. Go England!
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:56 PM on June 10, 2021
Here's the full rules and the invitation link to join.
The first stage is to pick the teams winning each group along with five prop bets and a tiebreaker.
posted by rcade at 11:02 AM on June 10, 2021