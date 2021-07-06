Falcons Trade Julio Jones to Titans: The Tennessee Titans have acquired wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons for 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks. Jones, 32, has the best per game receiving yards average in NFL history at 95.5 yards. His salary is $23.05 million this season, second among wideouts. Tennessee lost wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency.
Even though it's mostly about cap and contract, Julio might have had a much better year than he did in 2020 had he stayed with Atlanta. Whatever new Falcons HC Arthur Smith cooks up is bound to be better than the departed OC Koetter's schemes.
Jones will likely have that experience anyway, since the Titans probably won't change much of the departed Smith's offensive system.
Julio is also fortunate that he's a wideout. New Titans OC Downing was their tight ends coach in 2020, and I don't think any TE in the league absorbed more physicality or worked harder after the catch than Jonnu Smith. He was asked to put forth a tremendous amount of effort to help get the chains moved.
posted by beaverboard at 02:03 PM on June 06, 2021
The AFC South just got tougher.
Yeah, I wasn't happy to see that either. The Texans are in a deep hole and the Colts are unproven under Wentz, so I was feeling pretty good about the Jaguars chances in the South. Not to win it this season but perhaps 2022.
posted by rcade at 02:43 PM on June 06, 2021
According to the NFL's trade value - based cryptocurrency, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins are each worth one Sanu. Or one Garoppolo.
posted by beaverboard at 11:45 PM on June 06, 2021
