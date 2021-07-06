June 06, 2021

Falcons Trade Julio Jones to Titans: The Tennessee Titans have acquired wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons for 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks. Jones, 32, has the best per game receiving yards average in NFL history at 95.5 yards. His salary is $23.05 million this season, second among wideouts. Tennessee lost wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency.

posted by rcade to football at 02:06 PM - 4 comments