ESPN Host Wins $300,000 on NFL Draft Prop Bet: ESPN Daily Wager host Doug Kezirian got odds as high as 100-1 at BetMGM on Tyson Campbell becoming the first safety selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, winning $297,800 on a series of prop bets he placed when the Jacksonville Jaguars took Campbell in the second round. "BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott declined to comment for the story."

