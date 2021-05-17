Leicester City Wins FA Cup Over Chelsea: A fantastic Youri Tielemans goal, a disallowed Ben Chilwell equalizer and two otherworldly Kasper Schmeichel saves led to the first FA Cup championship for Leicester City. The 1-0 victory over Chelsea is manager Brendan Rodgers' first major trophy.
Shortly after Leicester City won the Premier League I was at a gathering where I was introduced to a young lady from Leicester. I asked her if she was excited about winning the Premier League. Her reply was something to the effect of having known nothing about it, but she was quite surprised that I even knew that there was a city named Leicester in England. I didn't want to tell her of the town in Massachusetts by that name.
posted by Howard_T at 10:53 PM on May 15, 2021
I think there's the makings of a limerick in there somewhere.
posted by beaverboard at 09:14 AM on May 16, 2021
OK, beaverboard, here it is:
At an evening affair in Manchester
I met a young lady from Leicester
Her clothing was scanty
With much visible panty
But I never did try to molest her.
posted by Howard_T at 09:55 AM on May 16, 2021
Excellent!
posted by rcade at 10:19 AM on May 16, 2021
Let the record show that a man of God posted that on a Sunday morning.
If everything is relative, I think my chances of getting to meet St. Peter just went up a notch.
You know, between Howard's roles in lay ministry and umpiring, he likely encounters about as wide a range of human expression as anyone I can think of. Everything from hymns and Scripture to the sons of Earl Weaver.
posted by beaverboard at 10:26 AM on May 16, 2021
Let the record show that about 5 minutes after I posted, I left for church. I take great comfort in the saving of sinners part of most Christian faiths. I hope that I am not imposing too great a workload on the Heavenly Powers. I have led what can be called an interesting life. My outlook and vocabulary have been much expanded by many years of working with the United States Marine Corps and with several Navy Bos'ns.
posted by Howard_T at 12:35 PM on May 16, 2021
Through his service to his church and youth sports, Howard is the living embodiment of disregard for the age old N.A.V.Y. acronym which is: Never Again Volunteer Yourself.
posted by beaverboard at 01:12 PM on May 16, 2021
After they won the Premier League and FA Cup, I decided it was time to figure out where Leicester City is.
posted by rcade at 09:44 PM on May 15, 2021