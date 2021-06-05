Orioles Pitcher Retires 27 Batters But It Isn't a Perfect Game: Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means has entered the Bar Trivia Hall of Fame by throwing a no-hitter over the Seattle Mariners with 27 batters retired without it counting as a perfect game. He struck out Sam Haggerty in the third on a wild pitch. Haggerty was caught stealing.
It's also the first Orioles complete game no-hitter since Jim Palmer's in the late 1960's. That may be the longest streak of it's kind in the majors.
When you think about the pitching talent that the O's have had over the years, it's insane that no other Baltimore pitcher has done it since Palmer. Just in 1970 and 71, the O's staff was intergalactic.
Before Fernando Valenzuela and before Ohtani, there was Mike Cuellar. Southpaw scroogie wizard and grand slam home run hitter.
All hail George Bamberger and Ray Miller, a noteworthy succession of Orioles pitching coaches from that era. Or rather, ERA.
posted by beaverboard at 12:48 PM on May 06, 2021
Once again proving that "beisbol she is a funny game".
posted by Howard_T at 12:59 PM on May 06, 2021
The Padres entered major league baseball in 1969 (same year as Palmer's no-no) and hadn't gotten a no-no until about a month ago.
posted by LionIndex at 02:11 PM on May 06, 2021
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Means is the first pitcher to throw a non-perfect no-hitter with no walks, hit batters or errors.
Which is crazy to think that this is the first time since the game has been played at this level for well over a hundred years
posted by NoMich at 10:41 AM on May 06, 2021