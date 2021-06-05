May 06, 2021

Orioles Pitcher Retires 27 Batters But It Isn't a Perfect Game: Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means has entered the Bar Trivia Hall of Fame by throwing a no-hitter over the Seattle Mariners with 27 batters retired without it counting as a perfect game. He struck out Sam Haggerty in the third on a wild pitch. Haggerty was caught stealing.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:26 AM - 4 comments