April 19, 2021

Will a 'Super League' blow up global soccer? Here's what we know after bombshell announcement: The games would be played on weekday nights, essentially replacing the current Champions League, and allowing clubs to remain in their domestic leagues — the Premier League, Serie A, etc.
I do not like this, have told LFC so, and most of my official supporters group have said the same. "You'll Never Walk Alone" my ass.
I have been searching through some history trying to find some precedent for this. I have come up with 4 obvious times when major US professional sports leagues were threatened with competition. However, in none of these cases did teams threaten to join another league. The obvious cases were the National Football League challenged first by the All-America Football Conference and then by the American Football League; The National Basketball Association versus the American Basketball Association; and finally Major League Baseball facing the Federal Baseball League.
Like the proposed Super League, all of the upstart leagues appear to have been driven by money, but this is unique because it involves teams trying to break out of an established relationship. The AAFC and AFL efforts in football were the result of the NFL denying the opportunity for expansion franchises to the founders of the competing leagues. This was also the case in the ABA-NBA situation as well as the baseball situation. The AFL is the only competing league to gain a nearly complete win of its objectives. The others had only partial success. So if history is any guide, the Super League will be in for a rough time, and full success is unlikely.
If I were an investor in any of the proposed Super League teams, I would be very worried. The possibility of being expelled from one's National professional league or having some players leave in order to maintain eligibility for their country's national team could more than offset any financial gains from the move. This announcement almost seems to be a premature, ill-considered attempt to head off speculation based on leaked information. In any case, I really don't want it to succeed.
As a long time fan of the beautiful game, one of the things that made it beautiful for me was the very antithesis of American sports. There are few meaningless games towards the end of the season with teams fighting for spots at either end of the table, whether it be for the title or a spot in the Champions League or a team fighting relegation. The romance of the little guy being able to fight through to achieve something special as Leicester did a few seasons ago. This just feels like an Americanization of something that was much better beforehand and hopefully it doesn't come to fruition. This is the first time in 15 years as a Liverpool supporter I'm ashamed to be so.
Howard: Don't forget the WHA trying to step up against the NHL back in the 1970s. Just like the AFL/ABA, the smaller league eventually was (partially) absorbed into the bigger league.
The dissolution of the minor league baseball system this off-season is SORT OF like this. Instead of this large interconnected system of Rookie/A-/A+/AA/AAA teams, they major league teams sliced off 60% of the teams and pulled them into the official minor league system. The remaining minor league teams have to get by on their own as independents.
So the 20 biggest clubs in Europe all join a new league and 15 are permanently there.
What happens to the reputation of the teams among that protected 15 who regularly become the Sunderland and Fulham?
Half of what makes the Champions League fun for me is these periodic match-ups between powerhouses that only come about every 3-5 years (or longer). I would assume in this super league that these teams are playing on a yearly basis, which takes some of the excitement of the draw out of the competition. Not to mention the joy of seeing the little club that could knock off one of the global elites.
It's obviously all about money, but soccer has been all about money for a while, and this seems a natural progression. Will be interesting to see if the country-level FAs and UEFA can bring any leverage to bear here via expulsion from domestic leagues, eligibility of players for international tournaments, etc.
Freezing the teams at this snapshot in time also ignores the cyclical nature of success of some of these clubs. Some have the long histories of dominance (Real Madrid, Liverpool, United, Barcelona, Juventus) that you could pluck them out of about any era and they would have been one of the teams. But if you were to go 20 years back, Man City were relegated in 2000-01, PSG (yes, I realize they have not elected yet to join this league) were mid-table mediocrity in Ligue 1, etc. And on current form, Spurs and Arsenal hardly look like European elite. Again, appreciate that it is all about the money, but it's basically taking a snapshot of the richest clubs at this point in time, herding them into a room, and padlocking the door.
