Mean Green Pitcher Strikes Out Every Batter in Perfect Game: North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein threw a perfect game Sunday, striking out every batter she faced in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It's the first no hitter in Mean Green history and believed to be the first seven-inning perfect game that was entirely Ks.
A perfect perfect game, wow!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:08 AM on April 12, 2021
Say whaaaat?? Wow!
posted by bender at 11:39 AM on April 12, 2021
I don't understand how this could happen:
NoMich, I think this leaves open the possibility that some batter(s) reached base (by walk or hit), but that all 21 outs were recorded via strikeout.
posted by bender at 11:43 AM on April 12, 2021
Ah, of course
posted by NoMich at 02:16 PM on April 12, 2021
A vivid illustration of what geologists refer to as a Dentonic plate.
posted by beaverboard at 04:51 PM on April 12, 2021
Good afternoon. I will be your plate umpire today; my strike zone is from the corner of the dugout to the corner of the other dugout and from the top of the backstop to the ankles. I'm joking of course, but a small strike zone is not conducive to pitching a no hitter. Taking into account the reduced distance from mound to plate (46' vs 60'), a fast pitch softball can be on a batter quicker than a high 90s fast ball in baseball. This lady must have had some excellent control, and I would bet that she could change speeds well.
posted by Howard_T at 07:11 PM on April 12, 2021
Wow, that's pretty amazing. She must have had overpowering stuff with great control all game long.
