April 12, 2021

Mean Green Pitcher Strikes Out Every Batter in Perfect Game: North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein threw a perfect game Sunday, striking out every batter she faced in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It's the first no hitter in Mean Green history and believed to be the first seven-inning perfect game that was entirely Ks.

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:41 AM - 7 comments