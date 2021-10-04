April 09, 2021

Babe Ruth's Letter to Mistress Auctioned for $200K: A letter Babe Ruth sent his mistress arranging a tryst at the Aldine Hotel sold at auction for $201,000. Ruth sent the missive in around 1922 to Nell Wilson, who he was seeing while married to his first wife Helen Woodford. "She is watching me so don't get mad and I will see you Monday night," Ruth wrote.

posted by rcade to baseball at 11:23 AM - 7 comments