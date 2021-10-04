Babe Ruth's Letter to Mistress Auctioned for $200K: A letter Babe Ruth sent his mistress arranging a tryst at the Aldine Hotel sold at auction for $201,000. Ruth sent the missive in around 1922 to Nell Wilson, who he was seeing while married to his first wife Helen Woodford. "She is watching me so don't get mad and I will see you Monday night," Ruth wrote.
I'm sorry you weren't able to come up with a suitable word for "mistress".
Given the lexicon of the sport, there are multiple pertinent words for just about every other aspect of the arrangement.
In fact, it's fair to question which came first, bawdy chatter or baseball jargon.
You could name the invention anything you wanted and you had to call it a JUGS machine?
posted by beaverboard at 02:32 PM on April 09, 2021
I'm taking this as a personal challenge. "backup catcher" "putting on the shift"
Briefly considered and rejected: "can of corn"
posted by LionIndex at 02:44 PM on April 09, 2021
Pepper? Pinch hitter? Pinch runner? Utility fielder?
Though, I think LionIndex's "backup catcher" works the best
posted by NoMich at 03:05 PM on April 09, 2021
The closest I got was "spot reliever."
posted by rcade at 03:09 PM on April 09, 2021
It will become the challenge of a lifetime. It is endless.
Not just words. Whole phrases and complete sentences.
Forget the quick brown fox and the lazy dog. It's a well known fact, Sonny Jim, that the cleanup man wouldn't have scored if the cutoff man hadn't been so deep in foul territory.
The whole thing is appalling. Why do you think Howard has to be dragged out of church to go officiate baseball games?
posted by beaverboard at 03:11 PM on April 09, 2021
Don't we have any five tool players on here?
posted by beaverboard at 03:12 PM on April 09, 2021
Babe had at least two mistresses during his first marriage, one of whom had his kid.
I tried to come up with a baseball-related replacement for the word "mistress" but they all sounded sexist and shamey.
posted by rcade at 01:07 PM on April 09, 2021