April 07, 2021

ESPN Strips Paul Pierce of Pundit Gig: The best part of Paul Pierce being fired as an ESPN basketball commentator is the part of the Instagram Live video where he compared the backside of one of the strippers to "two Boston Celtics championship trophies." One cheek is Pierce's trophy from 2008, but the second can't be any more recent than 1986.

