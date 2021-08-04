April 06, 2021

Baylor Bears Win First NCAA Basketball Championship: Eighteen years after taking over a program rocked by scandal, Scott Drew led Baylor to the NCAA championship in basketball over Gonzaga. It's the school's first and the state's first since Texas Western (UTEP) won in 1966. Bears guard Jared Butler had 22 points and 7 assists and was named the tournament's outstanding player.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:55 AM - 6 comments