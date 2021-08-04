April 06, 2021

Jets Trade Sam Darnold to Panthers: The Carolina Panthers have acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022. Darnold, the third pick overall in 2018, threw 45 touchdowns and 39 picks in three seasons. The Jets never put much around him but he had a league-worst 40.1 QBR last season.
Wow. Saleh already had pretty much a blank canvas to work with in NY but they just moved out one of the few workable pieces. Guess maybe 2-15 without Darnold is easier to digest for the organization than 3-14 with him.
posted by cixelsyd at 05:36 PM on April 05, 2021
Jets to Darnold: we'll wreck your value and maybe your career as a starter
Darnold to Jets: I'll wreck your Trevor Lawrence dreams
The Panthers presumably can't or won't move Bridgewater right away as his cap hit would be at least $ 20 mil, but they didn't grossly overpay him in guaranteed money and Darnold is still on his rookie deal, so the QB position won't be completely wrecking their finances if they're both on the roster in 2021.
After 2021, they can drop or move Bridgewater with only a $ 5 mil cap hit.
If I was a GM and someone told me I could have a Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert tandem or a Bridgewater and Darnold tandem, I'm pretty sure I'd take the latter pair. Assuming that the first guy in the tandem is going to be your initial starter.
BUT - the Panthers need to find out right away if Darnold is a bona fide # 1 guy in this league. With the Carolina OC and staff, I think he's going to be good.
If Darnold turns out to be a better pro than Zach Wilson, I won't be shocked. Poor Wilson - there's no Bojangles at Exit 16. And never will be.
posted by beaverboard at 05:59 PM on April 05, 2021
Draft analysts and team executives talk about the top quarterbacks of each year's draft class like they're a sure thing. Then they get picked and it barely takes any time at all for many of them to be Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.
I'm not thinking of Trevor Lawrence when I write this.
posted by rcade at 09:18 PM on April 06, 2021
posted by billsaysthis at 05:23 PM on April 05, 2021