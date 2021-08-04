April 06, 2021

Jets Trade Sam Darnold to Panthers: The Carolina Panthers have acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022. Darnold, the third pick overall in 2018, threw 45 touchdowns and 39 picks in three seasons. The Jets never put much around him but he had a league-worst 40.1 QBR last season.

posted by rcade to football at 08:40 AM - 4 comments