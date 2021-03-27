March 24, 2021

NHL Dumps Referee After Open-Mic Admission of Bias: The NHL has removed referee Tim Peel from all future games after he was caught on an open mic Tuesday night saying, "It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a fucking penalty against Nashville early." Before this incident, Peel's most memorable moment on the ice was taking a puck to the groin that ended up in the net.

posted by rcade to hockey at 02:34 PM - 3 comments