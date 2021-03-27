NHL Dumps Referee After Open-Mic Admission of Bias: The NHL has removed referee Tim Peel from all future games after he was caught on an open mic Tuesday night saying, "It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a fucking penalty against Nashville early." Before this incident, Peel's most memorable moment on the ice was taking a puck to the groin that ended up in the net.
This highlights the need for more accountability by the major professional sports leagues for the actions of their officials. Peel got caught with his pants down, and the NHL was forced into suspending him, but how many times has a referee or other official made a call for reasons other than what the game actions dictate? The NFL and NBA have made some moves toward accountability, the final 2 minute report from the NBA and admissions by the NFL of incorrect calls are examples, but nothing is said about what happens to the officials involved. Are they fined or have games taken away? Is no action taken against an official who makes an egregiously bad call? Until there is full accountability and disclosure from the leagues, I will remain suspicious that something other than the pure abilities of the players and teams is dictating the results of the game.
posted by Howard_T at 03:03 PM on March 24, 2021
In soccer referees are often sat down for a few games after making a howler. Not always, but I see this happen multiple times per season.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:06 AM on March 25, 2021
Man, I'd sure love to hear the real reason he wanted to get a penalty called on Nashville early. I can think of a ton of possible reasons ranging from shady as hell (e.g. wanting to get Detroit an early PPG to change the tone of the game) to pretty innocuous (e.g. wanted to send a message that he would call a tight game).
That said, Dude! You're on a hot mic! Maybe it's best to keep ypour thought process internal.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:39 PM on March 24, 2021