March 22, 2021

Veterans Stadium Was His Home Field: A former lot worker at Philly's infamous Veterans Stadium has written a memoir about the three years he lived there. Tom Garvey wasn't speaking figuratively. The struggling Vietnam War veteran literally lived in a secret apartment he assembled in one of the facility's many nooks and crannies. His pad was 60- by 30-feet and the ceiling was 300-level seats. It had Astroturf carpeting, a bed, chairs, toaster oven, coffeemaker, space heaters and a stereo. "Everything a guy would want," Garvey said.

posted by rcade to football at 02:57 PM - 2 comments