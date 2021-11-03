NHL, ESPN reach seven-year U.S. broadcast deal: ESPN is believed to have reached a seven-year deal to become one of the league's media partners starting next season, according to multiple league and industry sources...an agreement that is expected to see ESPN get the rights to broadcast four Stanley Cup Finals between 2022 and 2028, plus streaming rights for Disney.
The NHL has been wanting multiple network deals, so maybe NBC is not giving up altogether?
posted by NoMich at 07:31 PM on March 09, 2021
posted by NoMich at 03:01 PM on March 10, 2021
This is good news, but Bettman predicts today the salary cap will be flat or almost so for the next four years, which is really going to affect some teams and perhaps benefit others - though with something of a firm projection maybe players and agents will have to bite the bullet. Maybe another round of buyouts as well will be allowed. Something has to give.
posted by rumple at 05:02 PM on March 10, 2021
Have to wonder about NBC commitment to non-Top 3 US sports between this and the NBCSN shutdown coming later this year.
posted by billsaysthis at 07:02 PM on March 09, 2021