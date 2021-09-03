March 08, 2021

Cowboys Reach 4-Year, $160 Million Deal with Dak Prescott: The Dallas Cowboys reportedly will fork over $160 million for four years to quarterback Dak Prescott and $126 million of it is guaranteed. His $66 million signing bonus is the most in league history, $1 million over what Russell Wilson got from the Seattle Seahawks. The deal heightens expectations for a 50-year-old franchise that hasn't reached the Super Bowl in 25 years.

posted by rcade to football at 09:00 PM - 2 comments