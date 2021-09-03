Cowboys Reach 4-Year, $160 Million Deal with Dak Prescott: The Dallas Cowboys reportedly will fork over $160 million for four years to quarterback Dak Prescott and $126 million of it is guaranteed. His $66 million signing bonus is the most in league history, $1 million over what Russell Wilson got from the Seattle Seahawks. The deal heightens expectations for a 50-year-old franchise that hasn't reached the Super Bowl in 25 years.
Good to see Jerry rewarding his performers. Hard to tell last year because of the injuries and all but really did not like the coaching direction. And Jim Caldwell would be a great fit.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:32 PM on March 08, 2021
I'll say it until I'm blue in the face:
Be the chump you want to see in the world.
posted by beaverboard at 09:55 PM on March 08, 2021