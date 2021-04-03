RIP Irv Cross, Pioneering Sports Media Figure: Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY. He was preceded in the great pre-game studio in the sky a few months ago by Phyllis George.
Irv also kept his head up and played well on those lackluster old Eagles teams with the likes of Norm Snead, Izzy Lang, Woodeshick, Rossovich et al. I still miss those classic Eagles unis. RIP.
posted by beaverboard at 10:27 AM on March 02, 2021
posted by tommybiden at 10:51 AM on March 02, 2021
posted by BornIcon at 01:39 PM on March 02, 2021
posted by Howard_T at 05:46 PM on March 01, 2021