March 01, 2021

RIP Irv Cross, Pioneering Sports Media Figure: Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY. He was preceded in the great pre-game studio in the sky a few months ago by Phyllis George.

posted by NoMich to football at 02:02 PM - 4 comments