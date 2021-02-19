February 18, 2021

Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to Colts: Quarterback roulette continues in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 conditional second-rounder that could become a first. The condition is whether Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the team's snaps (70 percent if Indy makes the playoffs). It'll be interesting to see how much time Wentz holds a clipboard instead of a football during games that aren't too close.

posted by rcade to football at 12:07 PM - 4 comments