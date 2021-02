EA Sports is Returning to the College Football Game: EA Sports is going to release a new edition of NCAA Football for the first time since 2013. There's still a lot up in the air, including a launch date that won't happen this year, but the name is going to be EA Sports College Football. For now there will be no real college players named in the game, but that may change. Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said he's going to introduce legislation to allow players to license their names.

