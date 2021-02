February 02, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 7: Fan Interaction Edition: There are nine nationally televised NBA games this week, starting with a Clippers/Nets and Celtics/Warriors doubleheader on TNT tonight and ending with Warriors/Maverickson ABC Saturday. In the NBA Pickem, NoMich keeps first by a hefty margin after winning the week with 46 while most of us were 20 or lower. Post your prognostications.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:03 AM - 8 comments