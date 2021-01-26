NBA Pickem Week 6: Damian's New Kicks Edition: There are seven national TV games this week beginning Wednesday night when the Lakers visit the 76ers on ESPN. The last game is a Saturday night game on ABC between the Lakers and Celtics. In the NBA Pickem, NoMich wins the week with 53 and retakes first place from Goyoucolts. Make your kicks, er, picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:37 AM - 3 comments
My picks:
Lakers by 8
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 8
Bucks by 9
Jazz by 6
Lakers by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 09:35 AM on January 26, 2021
Current Standings
Results
76ers by 8
Suns by 6
Lakers by 7
Jazz by 11
76ers by 12
Nuggets by 4
posted by rcade at 08:38 PM on January 25, 2021