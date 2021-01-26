January 26, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 6: Damian's New Kicks Edition: There are seven national TV games this week beginning Wednesday night when the Lakers visit the 76ers on ESPN. The last game is a Saturday night game on ABC between the Lakers and Celtics. In the NBA Pickem, NoMich wins the week with 53 and retakes first place from Goyoucolts. Make your kicks, er, picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:37 AM - 3 comments