Tom Brady Leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl 0x37: After the Green Bay Packers kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal to go down by 5 with 2:05 remaining, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers never gave the ball back in a 31-26 upset victory to advance to Super Bowl 0x37. Tom Brady had the Bucs up 28-10 in the third but threw three interceptions to give Aaron Rodgers a chance for a comeback. The Bucs will be playing the game at their home stadium in Tampa.
This has been Jerry Jones' long held dream - his own team playing for the title in his own stadium.
No one has said a ton about the Bucs 2020 rostering, but the people they've been continuously adding have paid off. Fournette, Antonio, Gronk, Brady. Before them it was folks like Suh and JPP. Not everyone can forge cohesive units out of assortments of established talent.
Whoops, almost forgot they grabbed Josh Rosen too.
Bucs are the designated home team. If they buy into the prior Pats / Broncos wisdom, they'll choose their road white uniforms and make the AFC team wear their dark home sets.
Brady did not look optimal executing Arians' insistence on the deep downfield ball - but he did throw the devastating TD to Scotty Miller at the end of the first half.
If the Bills win their game, they would be going back to Tampa 30 years after their first Super Bowl appearance.
posted by beaverboard at 08:00 PM on January 24, 2021
I thought the refs in the NFC game were horrible. "Letting them play" is ridiculous for a conference championship game as by the end there were multiple (uncalled) penalties on every play.
posted by billsaysthis at 08:17 PM on January 24, 2021
Tom Brady had built a nice narrative for blowing that game with the three late picks. It seems a little weird to be celebrating him now.
posted by rcade at 08:41 PM on January 24, 2021
Every year that the NFL threatens to become enjoyable ("Wow, three teams I don't hate made the semifinals, including the three best teams in the league this year! What could go wrong??), they snatch it back with some awful narrative-based shenanigans. Another Super Bowl I'll be skipping.
posted by Goyoucolts at 09:01 PM on January 24, 2021
That Fournette 20-yard touchdown was what the Jags expected to get picking him fourth overall. His playoff performance has been much better than I expected. He's been inferior to Ronald Jones throughout the regular season and seemed completely blind to holes opened up for him.
posted by rcade at 09:30 PM on January 24, 2021
Ugh. Pewter and crimson in the Super Bowl? Boring *and* ugly. I was really looking forward to a green/gold vs red/gold. /sigh another boring Super Bowl to look at.
posted by NoMich at 06:47 PM on January 24, 2021