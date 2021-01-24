January 24, 2021

Tom Brady Leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl 0x37: After the Green Bay Packers kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal to go down by 5 with 2:05 remaining, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers never gave the ball back in a 31-26 upset victory to advance to Super Bowl 0x37. Tom Brady had the Bucs up 28-10 in the third but threw three interceptions to give Aaron Rodgers a chance for a comeback. The Bucs will be playing the game at their home stadium in Tampa.

posted by rcade to football at 06:38 PM - 6 comments