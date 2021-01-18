January 18, 2021

Brees May Retire After Throwing Away NFL Divisional Round Game: The Bills, Packers, Chiefs and Buccaneers advanced to conference championship games. Patrick Mahomes left with a concussion but the Browns weren't able to catch Kansas City. Drew Brees is expected to retire after 20 seasons, disappointingly on a low note after throwing three interceptions in a 30-20 loss to a Bucs team lead by fellow quadragenarian Tom Brady.

posted by rcade to football at 10:25 AM - 2 comments