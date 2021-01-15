January 14, 2021

Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer as Head Coach: Urban Meyer has become the sixth head coach of the storied Jacksonville Jaguars (horror story, mostly). Meyer won three National Championships in football, including two 70 miles down the road in Gainesville. He'll take over a team that has the first overall draft pick, lots of other picks and a great salary cap situation.

posted by billsaysthis to football at 11:41 PM - 11 comments