January 14, 2021

Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer as Head Coach: Urban Meyer has become the sixth head coach of the storied Jacksonville Jaguars (horror story, mostly). Meyer won three National Championships in football, including two 70 miles down the road in Gainesville. He'll take over a team that has the first overall draft pick, lots of other picks and a great salary cap situation.
posted by billsaysthis to football at 11:41 PM - 11 comments
Meyer, who is new to the NFL, is going to hire the GM. As opposed to the usual sequence.
And one of the leading GM candidates is the immortal Trent Baalke.
I thought Khan was smarter than this.
When Miss Terry Saban heard that Urban was going to coach a NFL team in the Sunshine State, she immediately began fixing the Meyer family a home cooked sympathy box of ham biscuits and hallelujah potato salad.
posted by beaverboard at 01:06 AM on January 15, 2021
When Meyer expressed an interest it was going to be hard to stop that train. He's a legend around here despite his weird departure from Florida.
If he lets a legit GM be hired it could work. If he thinks he's a shadow GM it could be another Peter Principle situation like when Lou Holtz and Nick Saban tried the NFL.
posted by rcade at 10:37 AM on January 15, 2021
The Urban Meyer Homecoming Two Headed Backfield:
Play by play announcer: "The defense has no idea which QB is going to take the snap - Fields or Tebow".
posted by beaverboard at 11:01 AM on January 15, 2021
Just got word from the custodian of the NFL Peter Principle Graveyard that they're running out of room and at some point will no longer be able to bury any more college coaching careers.
Spurrier and Petrino took up more real estate than they planned on.
posted by beaverboard at 11:09 AM on January 15, 2021
lol
posted by billsaysthis at 11:20 AM on January 15, 2021
If Lawrence is a legit NFL QB and Meyer doesn't blow his 10 other draft picks (4 in the top 65), the Jags should at least creep out of the basement. But they play in a tough conference so barring injuries on other teams hard to see them making the playoffs soon.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:23 AM on January 15, 2021
Will help the Jags sell tickets .. for a year.
posted by cixelsyd at 01:21 PM on January 15, 2021
If Notre Dame had gone 5-6 in 2020, we wouldn't be having this discussion.
posted by beaverboard at 01:40 PM on January 15, 2021
I don't think the AFC South is looking tough in 2021, aside from Tennessee and that transformed steamroller they call a running back. The Texans are a wreck Watson wants to abandon and the Colts are likely moving on from Rivers.
Compared to two years ago when Watson and Hopkins were together and Luck was playing, the South is looking vulnerable to Urbanization.
posted by rcade at 01:53 PM on January 15, 2021
The formula for success in the College Football head coaching ranks is 80 percent salesmanship and managing to land the more top recruits than other schools. The 20 percent coaching ability rarely if ever is a factor at that level.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:59 PM on January 15, 2021
