January 13, 2021

College Football Championship Was a Ratings Flop: An audience of 18.7 million watched the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday, the lowest since 2004. It was even lower than either of the semifinals this year. "Nick Saban has reached the stage in NCAA14 dynasty mode where you’re so dominant that it’s not fun anymore so you start over with Wyoming," tweets Mike Renner.

08:15 AM - 3 comments