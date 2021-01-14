College Football Championship Was a Ratings Flop: An audience of 18.7 million watched the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday, the lowest since 2004. It was even lower than either of the semifinals this year. "Nick Saban has reached the stage in NCAA14 dynasty mode where you’re so dominant that it’s not fun anymore so you start over with Wyoming," tweets Mike Renner.
I watched parts of the Ohio State/Clemson game, but that was it. If Alabama is playing, I'm not watching because I know how it's going to end. So, why bother?
It's funny how opposite college basketball and football are from each other. The basketball regular season doesn't really mean anything, but the conference and NCAA tournaments matter a lot. The football regular season means a lot, but the postseason doesn't mean a dang thing.
I'm not sure that an eight team playoff will really change anything. The final four will always feature the same damn teams. The problem comes from the fact that there is no parity in college football. There's nothing that can be done about it, of course, so they'll always have this issue.
posted by NoMich at 08:50 AM on January 13, 2021
I'm amazed at how often the CFP scores are lopsided.
These are some good defenses and blowouts shouldn't be happening as often as they do. The amount of space available at the second and third levels of these championship level defenses is often simply stunning.
So I don't know how the old adage of making sure that you have some of your best athletes on D is being applied. You can see that there's speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball.
To be sure, some of the shine has been rubbed off of highly lauded DC's like Brent Venables.
posted by beaverboard at 11:09 AM on January 13, 2021
I'm not a diehard viewer of college football these days but I always watch the championship games. This year in the semis and final I found myself half-watching until things got exciting and they never did. I don't know if it's the teams or the dubious selection process but I wasn't feeling it.
I'm ready for an eight-team playoff that's scheduled weekly like the NFL playoffs, preferably on Saturdays.
posted by rcade at 08:18 AM on January 13, 2021