January 12, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 4: Here Comes Cancellations Edition: There are nine nationally televised NBA games this week stretching from Wednesday to an MLK Day tripleheader on TNT Monday. In the NBA Pickem, Goyoucolts vaults to first place with a 33-point week. Cixelsyd is in second 26 back. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:32 AM - 4 comments