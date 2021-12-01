Eagles Fire Doug Pederson: The Philadelphia Eagles have fired Doug Pederson only three seasons after he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory. The team was 42-37-1 under Pederson. His departure means quarterback Carson Wentz isn't as certain to move on.
Doug Pederson right now at his home:
b-b-but I thought they approved of tanking here in Philadelphia! I have a process! Trust the process!
posted by NoMich at 04:10 PM on January 11, 2021
The Eagles also fired Chip Kelly on December 29, 2015.
Five days later, the Forty Niners fired the immortal Jim Tomsula.
Eleven days later, Kelly was hired by the Niners and promptly went 2-14 and got fired.
Three days ago, the Cowboys fired Jim Tomsula.
Anything is possible.
posted by beaverboard at 04:35 PM on January 11, 2021
Uh oh.
On December 26, 1994, the Eagles fired Rich Kotite.
Fourteen days later, the Jets fired Pete Carroll (after one season) and hired Kotite.
Kotite's record with the Jets was 4-28, finishing with a 1-15 season.
On December 30, 2018, the Jets fired Todd Bowles.
The following day, the Dolphins fired Adam Gase.
Nine days later, the Jets hired Gase.
On January 3, 2021, the Jets fired Gase, who finished up with a 2-14 season.
Eight days later, the Eagles fired Doug Pederson.
Does anyone want to wager all their Jeopardy earnings on what the next clue on the board will be?
Does Bill Murray want to star in the film adaptation of this wrenching saga?
posted by beaverboard at 04:04 PM on January 11, 2021