January 10, 2021

NFL Wild Card Round Features Rams Upset of Seahawks: The Bills, Rams, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears and Browns advanced in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles beat Seattle despite losing quarterback John Wolford early and turning to Jared Goff and his broken right thumb, which was operated on only 12 days ago. Wolford was hospitalized during the game but able to return while teammates were celebrating the win in the locker room.

posted by rcade to football at 02:49 PM - 4 comments