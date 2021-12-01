NFL Wild Card Round Features Rams Upset of Seahawks: The Bills, Rams, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears and Browns advanced in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles beat Seattle despite losing quarterback John Wolford early and turning to Jared Goff and his broken right thumb, which was operated on only 12 days ago. Wolford was hospitalized during the game but able to return while teammates were celebrating the win in the locker room.
I didn't think the Rams could win with Wolford. Then I thought they couldn't win with Goff and were unfortunate not to have Bortles active. I'm firing on all cylinders!
posted by rcade at 03:54 PM on January 10, 2021
Winning with Bortles inactive. What a concept. Why didn't someone think of that before?
Actually, I wouldn't mind seeing Bortles in action to see if being in the McVay environment is beneficial to him, the way it has been for Goff.
posted by beaverboard at 04:48 PM on January 10, 2021
When the first hike of the Browns - Steelers game went over Roethlisberger's head, it felt just like the start of the Seahawks - Broncos Super Bowl.
Conservatively: bad omen
Imaginatively: game over
posted by beaverboard at 10:33 AM on January 11, 2021
Upset with myself that I didn't go with my gut and pick the Rams to win in the SpoFi pick 'em.
The Seahawks have looked uninspiring. But the problem is you don't know which Rams team is going to show up from one week to the next. They must drive Vegas crazy.
Wolford starting in place of Goff plus word of Akers being a bit nicked up were reason enough to go with Seattle, but all those concerns were tossed aside in short order.
After yesterday, I won't be so quick to vote against the Rams' Brandon Staley defense. He's got them playing at a high level.
With their D and ability to run the ball, the Rams have got the pieces in place for further playoff success.
Someone needs to count the number of times that a Pete Carroll team has been beaten by a team with a coach who has a connection to John Carroll University.
posted by beaverboard at 03:05 PM on January 10, 2021