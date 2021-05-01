January 05, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 3: Buy the Timberwolves Edition: There are six nationally televised NBA games this week beginning on Wednesday night with Celtics/Heat and Clippers/Warriors on ESPN. Scooby10672 leads the contest with 58 over Cixelsyd at 40. I forgot to make my picks and now occupy the cellar. Don't be like me this week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:08 AM - 7 comments