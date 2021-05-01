NBA Pickem Week 3: Buy the Timberwolves Edition: There are six nationally televised NBA games this week beginning on Wednesday night with Celtics/Heat and Clippers/Warriors on ESPN. Scooby10672 leads the contest with 58 over Cixelsyd at 40. I forgot to make my picks and now occupy the cellar. Don't be like me this week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:08 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Clippers by 24
Nets by 16
Mavericks by 10
Pelicans by 8
Clippers by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 10:13 AM on January 05, 2021
My picks:
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 7 (slam dunk)
Nets by 5
Mavericks by 8
Pelicans by 15 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 6
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:16 AM on January 05, 2021
Are the Clippers and Warriors playing twice this week or is that sixth game incorrect?
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:48 AM on January 05, 2021
Looks like actually do. Weird.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:56 AM on January 05, 2021
My picks:
Heat by 6
Clippers by 11
76ers by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 3
Pelicans by 9 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:57 AM on January 05, 2021
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:09 AM on January 05, 2021