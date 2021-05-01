Black Monday Arrives for NFL Coaches: The first three firings of the Monday following the NFL's regular season's end are Anthony Lynn by the Los Angeles Chargers, Doug Marrone (Jacksonville) and Adam Gase (New York Jets). Three coaches were fired during the season: Dan Quinn (Atlanta), Bill O'Brien (Houston) and Matt Patricia (Detroit).
Bummed about Anthony Lynn being let go. The team finished strong and has a lot of upside.
Plus, the Chargers' unis are easily the best in LA. The Rams players look like coco zzang prizes from a South Korean arcade. With North Korean MiG 15 or 17 numerals.
Matt Ryan is the weak link in that group. He's throwing water balloons.
Sam Darnold is going to make some astute team a very good Jim Plunkett 2.0
posted by beaverboard at 01:41 PM on January 04, 2021
I was hoping to see Lynn get another season.
The Rams look terrible in those dingy white uniforms. Somebody called that color "dishwater."
posted by rcade at 02:02 PM on January 04, 2021
Cap space and draft picks of these six teams.
posted by rcade at 03:09 PM on January 04, 2021
Those Jaguars and Jets situations look mighty tempting to a coach. Lots of cap space and a whole truck full of draft picks.
The Lions situation isn't very tempting. Does $10 million of cap space get you much these days? Would the Jets be interested in a trade for Matthew Stafford? I mean, after future legendary bust that is Trevor Lawrence, is there a QB worth picking?
The less said about the Texans and Falcons, the better we'll all be.
posted by NoMich at 03:35 PM on January 04, 2021
future legendary bust that is Trevor Lawrence
Last 2 times I watched Lawrence he was badly outplayed by his counterpart. That being said it is really difficult to judge QBs in college. Most often teams that have No 1 through 3 rated QBs usually also have 2 or 3 O linemen taken early in the first and 2nd rounds. College QBs who look great when given 6 or 7 seconds every play to make a decision require major adjustments when they reach the NFL: many of them never do adjust.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:33 PM on January 04, 2021
I'm not sure what to think about Trevor Lawrence.
I worry about "can't miss" NFL QB prospects. I was spooked by the arrival of Testaverde.
Vinny was insanely touted. He ended up having a decent pro career by the numbers but never played at an anointed level. He claimed he was colorblind in Tampa to explain all the picks and poor play. Maybe he is, maybe he isn't. It sure took a long time for that admission to come out and there wasn't the slightest mention of it when he was taking teams apart in college.
He played for an orange team in college and got drafted by an orange pro team, and then went to Cleveland and played for a third orange team. Maybe he was raised by deer during hunting season.
The draft babblers love it when there's a pair of college QB's to yammer about. Jameis and Mariota. Goff und Wentz. Manning and Leaf. Bledsoe and Mirer. Sometimes, one of them is a keeper.
I guess we're now in Lawrence and Fields territory. If your team is going to end up with a Montana or a Staubach, chances are you're going to luck into them somewhere down the board. Either side of Brady land.
posted by beaverboard at 08:33 PM on January 04, 2021
So was the rest of the AFC West. I feel bad for the guy, but a game manager he was not.
posted by yerfatma at 10:16 AM on January 05, 2021
If you could take one of these six jobs, which would it be?
I'm thinking Chargers because then you don't need to draft a QB, you can use your top pick(s) to improve his protection. I know Houston has Watson, probably be my second choice, but I worry about JJ Watt and his ongoing injury saga.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:13 AM on January 05, 2021
The quarterbacks for these six openings are Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold/No. 2 pick, No. 1 pick and Justin Herbert. Not a bad group.
posted by rcade at 01:24 PM on January 04, 2021