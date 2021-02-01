January 02, 2021

Jets Expected to Fire Adam Gase After Sunday's Game: The New York Jets will put head coach Adam Gase on waivers after Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, sources told NFL.Com. He has gone 9-22 over two seasons but has the team on a two-game winning streak that spoiled any hope of drafting first overall in 2021.

posted by rcade to football at 10:27 PM - 1 comment