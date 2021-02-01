Jets Expected to Fire Adam Gase After Sunday's Game: The New York Jets will put head coach Adam Gase on waivers after Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, sources told NFL.Com. He has gone 9-22 over two seasons but has the team on a two-game winning streak that spoiled any hope of drafting first overall in 2021.
At least they're not also looking for a GM.
I hope they don't poach Matt Campbell. If he wants a taste of Manhattan, he can schedule games with Kansas State.
I still think they might beat the Pats to finish the season. The players seem to be reaching a performance level on their own that exceeds the quality of coaching, their weight of their W-L record, and the lack of meaning to the outcome of their games.
In the end, none of that matters. It just feels good to go out, play hard, and get a win.
They've got a few guys on defense that have been showing some real quality.
The 2021 draft will likely be critical in determining whether the Jets or Pats will be the division cellar dwellers going forward. The Pats have not been drafting or rostering well and need to raise their game or get relegated to irrelevance.
posted by beaverboard at 11:26 PM on January 02, 2021