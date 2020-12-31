Ryan Fitzpatrick Out for Game 17 After Positive Covid Test: Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the team's final game. Tua Tagovailoa, benched for Fitzpatrick last weekend, is not considered a high-risk close contact.
That is a drag. Fitz deserves to be on hand to possibly dispense one more dose of magic.
Beating the Bills in Buffalo will be a tall order. Having Fitz available would give them a better chance of winning. He kind of knows that stadium pretty well.
Unfortunately, Tua will likely spend his pro career looking up at Justin Herbert. And possibly Jalen Hurts. That's the way it goes.
This is where Coach Flores has to realistically assess what he's got and build a team that can win with Tua at QB - if he's going to be their guy for the long haul.
posted by beaverboard at 04:07 PM on December 31, 2020