Utah Standout Running Back Dies in Shooting: Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting overnight in Denton, Texas. After playing high school football in Mesquite, Texas, Jordan averaged 144.6 all-purpose yards in five games, second among FBS freshmen. Jordan was selected Pac-12 newcomer of the year by AP Friday.
Terrible.
I wonder if Utah now wishes they had chosen to play in a bowl game as a step on the path to healing or whether it's just as well that they're not playing because they might not be able to compete at their usual level.
posted by beaverboard at 03:01 PM on December 26, 2020
I lived a quarter mile from there in college. It's a short walk to the UNT campus among lots of old houses rented by students.
posted by rcade at 12:18 PM on December 26, 2020