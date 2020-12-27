December 26, 2020

Utah Standout Running Back Dies in Shooting: Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting overnight in Denton, Texas. After playing high school football in Mesquite, Texas, Jordan averaged 144.6 all-purpose yards in five games, second among FBS freshmen. Jordan was selected Pac-12 newcomer of the year by AP Friday.

