December 25, 2020

Christmas Day NFL Games Aren't That Unprecedented: The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings play today at 4:30 Eastern. Though Christmas Day has become known for the day-long slate of NBA games, the NFL occasionally schedules games on the holiday as well. It has played 21 of them since the first occurred in 1971 between the Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports shares more factoids about Christmas Day football than anybody wanted to know.

