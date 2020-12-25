Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Daniel Snyder Settled for $1.6 Million: The Washington Football Team paid $1.6 million to a team employee who accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct, according to a copy of the confidential agreement seen by the Washington Post. "[W]ith Snyder in charge, fans of the Washington Football Team can never fully embrace the organization as a whole because the leadership is ruinous, and something always lurks around the corner," writes Post columnist Barry Svrluga.
If Jerry Richardson had to sell it seems like Daniel Snyder has reached the same point. He has fewer direct allegations of misconduct than Richardson but more organizational allegations. It's not a great look for the NFL to have this guy in the club.
posted by rcade at 02:58 PM on December 24, 2020
A shame they decided not to stick to their guns with the claim so that the league would eventually be obliged to force him to sell the team.
Washington got rid of the team name, they've got great updated unis, good coach, the talent level is rising, they've got the inspirational glow from Alex Smith, they're competing for the championship of the mighty NFC East. The one thing they have left to do is get rid of Snyder. And his organizational culture.
I saw an article about the minority ownership strategy to get him to sell the team and apparently that is backfiring and he may end up strengthening his position as principal owner.
Snyder is so much more fortunate than he will ever deserve to be. Even if he is somehow forced to sell at some point, the selling price will be stratospheric.
My idea of "an offer he can't refuse" is more along the lines of Don Vito Corleone.
posted by beaverboard at 10:49 AM on December 24, 2020