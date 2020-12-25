December 24, 2020

Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Daniel Snyder Settled for $1.6 Million: The Washington Football Team paid $1.6 million to a team employee who accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct, according to a copy of the confidential agreement seen by the Washington Post. "[W]ith Snyder in charge, fans of the Washington Football Team can never fully embrace the organization as a whole because the leadership is ruinous, and something always lurks around the corner," writes Post columnist Barry Svrluga.

posted by rcade to football at 09:17 AM - 2 comments